New Zealand is gearing up to take on India in the 12th match of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This match will be the last group stage encounter between the two teams. Historically, they have faced each other in 118 ODI matches, with India winning 60 and New Zealand claiming victory in 50.

Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals after their wins against Pakistan and Bangladesh. The result of this match will decide the leader of Group A, making it an important clash for both teams. India might consider resting some players due to the busy schedule leading up to the semi-finals, while New Zealand is likely to bring back Mitchell, who has recovered from his injury.

Match Details

New Zealand vs India, 12th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Mar 02, 01:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Tom Latham, Devon Conway

Batters: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (c), Rachin Ravindra (vc)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, William O'Rourke

IND vs NZ My Dream11 team

Tom Latham, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (vc), Mohammed Shami, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke

