IND vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for final between India and New Zealand.

The much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 final is set to kick off on Sunday, March 9th, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This crucial match will decide the champion of the ICC event, featuring an exciting clash between two strong teams with a history of memorable encounters in ICC tournaments.

Team India has shown an impressive unbeaten run, having defeated their tough rivals, Australia, in the semi-finals. However, they are up against a significant challenge as they prepare to face a team that handed them a loss in the ODI World Cup 2019 knockout stage. The Men in Blue have only managed to beat the Blackcaps once in an ICC knockout match so far.

On the other hand, New Zealand has been in outstanding form throughout the tournament, showcasing their strength by overcoming the South African team in the semi-finals. While they head into the final with confidence, the memory of their only defeat to India in this tournament still lingers. This championship match promises fans an exhilarating display of talent and excitement, as both teams compete for the prestigious title.

Match Details

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025

India vs New Zealand, Final

Date & Time: Mar 09, 01:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips

Bowler: Varun Chakravarthy

IND vs NZ My Dream11 team

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson (vc), Rachin Ravindra, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill (c), Axar Patel, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Varun Chakravarthy

Also read| Rohit Sharma to retire from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy 2025 final? Shubman Gill says 'After the match, he will...'