IND vs NZ: Can Kane Williamson surpass Faf du Plessis to become captain with most runs in T20Is?

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been in terrific form despite the team's disappointing performance against India in the T20I series.

The skipper, who just missed scoring a century by a few runs in the third T20I in Hamilton, is on the cusp of reaching a massive milestone.

He could achieve the feat when he takes to the field against India in the fourth T20I in Wellington on Friday.

Williamson is on the verge of becoming the captain with most runs in T20Is.

Williamson had struck a masterful 95 off 48 deliveries and is now just 41 runs away from surpassing former South Africa T20I skipper Faf du Plessis.

The right-hander has hit 1243 runs as skipper in the shortest format while du Plessis accumulated 1273 as leader of the side.

The Kiwis, in the fourth T20I, will be playing for pride as India already took a 3-0 lead in the series following their thrilling Super Over win in Hamilton.

With 160 runs in three innings, Williamson is the highest run-getter in this series.

He has also hit 12 boundaries and 10 sixes and is the only player, across teams, to have double-digit counts for both fours and sixes in the series and has a strike-rate of 170.12.

India captain Virat Kohli too had said that New Zealand deserved to win the match in Hamilton.

The heartache returned as Williamson and Co have now lost three Super Over.

“I thought we were gone at one stage,” Kohli had said during the post-match presentation in Hamilton.

“I told our coach that they deserved to win. The way Kane was batting, on 95. Feel bad for him, I know what it’s like to play those knocks when things don’t go your way.”