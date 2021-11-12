IND vs NZ: BCCI announces 16-player squad for two-match Test series, Virat Kohli to miss first game

BCCI announced Team India's 16-player squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand starting November 25 in Kanpur. Virat Kohli will miss the first Test and will return in the second Test match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 3.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian team in the first Test in Kohli's absence. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami will miss the two-match series as a few new names were added to the squad.

KS Bharat, who stole the limelight playing for Kohli-led RCB in the second half of the IPL 2021 will be the backup wicket-keeper for Wrddhiman Saha as well as middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer too was named in the side most probably in place of Hanuma Vihari.

Vihari didn't play in Hyderabad's last game in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy due to an injury and that might be the reason for him being left out as there was no reason specified in the BCCI release for his exclusion.

The spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja keep their place. Apart from that off-spinning all-rounder Jayant Yadav was also named along with pacer Praisdh Krishna.

Cheteshwar Pujara will be the vice-captain for the first Test while Shubman Gill returned to the fold after missing out in the England series due to a stress fracture.

Team India squad for two Tests against New Zealand: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli*

* Virat Kohli will be added to the squad from the second Test.