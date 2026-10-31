IND vs NZ: Auqib Nabi replaces injured Prasidh Krishna in India squad for first three ODIs

India have added fast bowler Auqib Nabi to their squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out due to injury.

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has been included in the Indian squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand, which means he will now participate in all five matches of the series. Initially, Nabi was set to join the team for the last two ODIs, but his selection has now been extended to cover the entire series.

Nabi's addition follows the news that Indian speedster Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati. In that match, he bowled five overs, conceding 45 runs and taking one wicket before having to leave the field.

Auqib Nabi added to #TeamIndia squad for first three ODIs vs New Zealand Details | #NZvIND https://t.co/32rAdCiiDh — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2026

At 30 years old, Krishna was originally named in the squad contingent on his fitness. However, due to concerns about his recovery and workload, the team management decided it was best for him to focus on being fully fit for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Nabi has recently made a strong impression during the unofficial Test series between India A and New Zealand A. His impressive three-wicket haul in the first unofficial Test at Lincoln contributed to his selection for the Indian squad, where he ended up taking six wickets in that match, catching the attention of the selectors.

In the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy, Nabi emerged as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 60 wickets across 10 matches for Jammu and Kashmir. His outstanding performances were pivotal in securing the team's first title, as he achieved seven five-wicket hauls throughout the tournament.

His impressive total of 60 wickets ranks as the third-highest ever recorded by a fast bowler. Notably, he delivered match-defining performances, including a remarkable 7/24 against Rajasthan and a nine-wicket haul (5/87 and 4/36) in the semi-final against Bengal.

India’s updated squad for the first three ODIs

Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (first ODI only) and Auqib Nabi.

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