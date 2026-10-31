FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma on cusp of joining Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell in elite T20I list

Abhishek Sharma on cusp of joining Rohit Sharma, Maxwell in elite T20I list

'Declare holiday': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif trolled for celebrating Pakistan's win over India at Hong Kong Sixes

'Declare Holiday': Shehbaz Sharif trolled over Pakistan's win against India

Public Impeachment against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Can he be removed this way?

Public Impeachment against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Can he be removed this way?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

IND vs NZ: Auqib Nabi replaces injured Prasidh Krishna in India squad for first three ODIs

India have added fast bowler Auqib Nabi to their squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out due to injury.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 12:25 PM IST

IND vs NZ: Auqib Nabi replaces injured Prasidh Krishna in India squad for first three ODIs
Auqib Nabi (Image: BCCI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has been included in the Indian squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand, which means he will now participate in all five matches of the series. Initially, Nabi was set to join the team for the last two ODIs, but his selection has now been extended to cover the entire series.

Nabi's addition follows the news that Indian speedster Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati. In that match, he bowled five overs, conceding 45 runs and taking one wicket before having to leave the field.

At 30 years old, Krishna was originally named in the squad contingent on his fitness. However, due to concerns about his recovery and workload, the team management decided it was best for him to focus on being fully fit for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Nabi has recently made a strong impression during the unofficial Test series between India A and New Zealand A. His impressive three-wicket haul in the first unofficial Test at Lincoln contributed to his selection for the Indian squad, where he ended up taking six wickets in that match, catching the attention of the selectors.

In the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy, Nabi emerged as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 60 wickets across 10 matches for Jammu and Kashmir. His outstanding performances were pivotal in securing the team's first title, as he achieved seven five-wicket hauls throughout the tournament.

His impressive total of 60 wickets ranks as the third-highest ever recorded by a fast bowler. Notably, he delivered match-defining performances, including a remarkable 7/24 against Rajasthan and a nine-wicket haul (5/87 and 4/36) in the semi-final against Bengal.

India’s updated squad for the first three ODIs

Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (first ODI only) and Auqib Nabi.

Also read| Big blow for India! Star pacer ruled out of New Zealand ODI series, BCCI announces squad update

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma on cusp of joining Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell in elite T20I list
Abhishek Sharma on cusp of joining Rohit Sharma, Maxwell in elite T20I list
Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh 'cooked' Abhijeet Dipike at Delhi concert? Cockroach Janta Party's founder issues apology 'Chhota bhai samaj ke mitti pao'
Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh 'cooked' Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipike?
Panchkula school horror: Class III boy smashes KG girl’s head against desk, hits her with flower pot, brick
Panchkula school horror: Class III boy smashes KG girl’s head against desk
AAP announces 40 candidates for 2027 Punjab Assembly polls: What about CM Bhagwant Mann's seat?
AAP announces 40 candidates for 2027 Punjab polls: What about Mann's seat?
'Declare holiday': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif trolled for celebrating Pakistan's win over India at Hong Kong Sixes
'Declare Holiday': Shehbaz Sharif trolled over Pakistan's win against India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement