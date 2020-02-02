IND vs NZ: After failing in 4th T20I, will Sanju Samson be replaced by Rishabh Pant?

India did win the 4th ODI against New Zealand after another thrilling Super Over in Willington, however, the Indian batting did face a lot of issues.

The Men in Blue had made a total of three changes to their playing XI for the fourth T20I.

The team rested Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami and got in Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini.

Samson’s inclusion had grabbed the attention as an opener was preferred over Rishabh Pant.

However, instead of utilizing the opportunity, Samson got dismissed on 8 off five. He went for a big shot and was caught after top-edging the ball.

Twitter was soon to question the wicketkeeper-batsman after his innings was cut short.

Learn from your Mistake Sanju Samson #NZvIND — Nandhini subramanian (@Nandhinisp) January 31, 2020

Now, the main question that remains is that will Samson be given another chance in the final T20I?

As seen earlier, the team management has backed players despite their failures.

Samson is expected to get one more go, which the 'Hitman' could be rested again for the final T20I. This will be the final chance for Samson as India do not play a T20I for almost four months.

Samson will have to impress in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the T20I World Cup.

Team India (Playing XI): Virat Kohli/Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube/Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.