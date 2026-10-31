IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma on cusp of joining Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell in elite T20I list

Abhishek Sharma is on the verge of achieving a major milestone in T20I cricket ahead of the India vs New Zealand series. The Indian opener could join Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell in an elite list, adding another landmark to his rapidly growing international career.

There’s just one match left on India’s T20I tour of New Zealand. New Zealand managed a big win in the fourth game but the series was already decided in India’s favor. Now, the final game only really matters for the record books. Can New Zealand close the gap a bit or will India finish 4-1, a scoreline that looks much more dominant than 3-2? For Abhishek Sharma, though, this match is about much more than bragging rights.

Abhishek Sharma chasing history

In the third T20I, Abhishek put on a show—he smashed his way to 113 off just 38 balls, hitting the Kiwis around the park with nine fours and 11 sixes. He made it look easy. Now, he’s chasing another hundred. If he gets it, he'll join an exclusive club: just two other men—Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell—have five T20I centuries.

Elite group

Rohit and Maxwell hold the world record for most T20I hundreds, each with five. Maxwell sits at the top because he did it in fewer innings. If Abhishek scores his fifth, he’ll lead the list, getting there in the shortest time of all.

Pressure to seize the moment

This last match in New Zealand is Abhishek’s shot. If he misses out, his next opportunity won’t come until late December against Sri Lanka and in that wait anyone on four T20I hundreds could beat him to it.

Sizing up the competition

Neither of the current record holders is likely to surge ahead. Rohit has left T20Is behind after 2024 and Maxwell now 38 may not play much more for Australia. So, Abhishek’s main rivals are other active players with four T20I centuries all hoping to claim the top spot for themselves.

Abhishek Sharma'siImpressive T20I record

As an opener, Abhishek’s numbers stack up well. He’s stepped in 71 matches, batting 70 times and staying not out twice. With 2,267 runs at an average of 33.33 and an explosive strike rate of 196.6 he’s made quite an impact. Besides his four hundreds, he’s also scored fourteen fifties with a personal best of 135.