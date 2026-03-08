FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026

US-Israel-Iran war: Pope Leo calls for end to violence as Lebanon death toll nears 400 | Top points

Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, flees; police probe underway

Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad crowd erupts

Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her egg-freezing journey on Women's Day, says women are 'badasses': 'Female body is extraordinary'

Iran deadly attack on US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain kills 21 amid ongoing war: Report

Sayani Gupta demands safe streets, homes, workplaces for women on Women's Day 2026: 'Men need to be raised correctly'

Rohit Sharma warns Jasprit Bumrah of Finn Allen threat ahead of T20 World Cup Final

Explained: What is mixed soil pitch and why T20 World Cup final has a different surface than 2023 ODI final

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026

Abhishek Sharma produced a stunning knock in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, drawing comparisons with Virat Kohli as he shattered a major tournament record. The young opener’s fearless innings put India in control and lit up the packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 08:16 PM IST

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026
Abhishek Sharma has finally asserted his dominance in the T20 World Cup 2026 with a stunning performance. He blasted an 18-ball half-century against New Zealand, propelling India to a fantastic start at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The left-handed batsman caused chaos in the middle overs, sending the ball flying all over the ground, while the Mitchell Santner-led team appeared completely lost during the powerplay.

The visitors made a significant error in their team selection by leaving out off-spinner Cole McConchie in favor of Jacob Duffy. Interestingly, off-spinners have consistently troubled Abhishek throughout the T20 World Cup, yet New Zealand opted for the risky choice of giving part-time off-spinner Glenn Phillips a chance. Phillips surprisingly allowed just five runs in his second over, but Santner chose not to bring him back for a second over, which was quite puzzling.

In the meantime, Abhishek set a record for the fastest half-century in T20 World Cup 2026. He now shares the title of the second-fastest half-century for India in T20 World Cup history with KL Rahul. Yuvraj Singh remains at the top, having achieved a remarkable 12-ball half-century against England in the 2007 tournament.

Why draw comparisons with Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli faced challenges during the T20 World Cup 2024, with many experts suggesting he should be dropped for the final against South Africa. Nevertheless, the seasoned batsman showcased his skills in the final, scoring 76 runs and leading India to a narrow seven-run victory. Kohli was ultimately named Player of the Match.

Abhishek's journey mirrored this narrative. The left-hander encountered difficulties throughout the tournament, but on the final night, he unleashed his full potential, laying a solid foundation for the team. He eventually scored 52 runs off 21 balls before being dismissed shortly after the drinks break, with Rachin Ravindra claiming his wicket in the eighth over. Following Abhishek's exit, Ishan Kishan joined Sanju Samson in the middle, who also had an outstanding day.

Meanwhile, India achieved the joint-highest powerplay total in T20 World Cup history. Previously, the record was held by West Indies, who scored 92 against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024.

