IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma creates T20I history with first-ball six against New Zealand

Abhishek Sharma etched his name into cricket history by shattering the world record for maximum first-ball sixes in T20 International cricket during a match with New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma etched his name into T20I history by making a new world record for the most opening-ball sixes during the first T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Sharma launched his innings into gear on the sixth delivery of the opening over while chasing India's 226-run target. When Matt Henry served up a full wide delivery, Abhishek seized the opportunity with a graceful lofted cover drive that sailed over the boundary. This remarkable seventh opening-ball six shattered Afghanistan's Shafiqulla Shinwari's previous benchmark of six such instances, positioning him two clear of India's Suryakumar Yadav, who sits in second place with five.

The explosive opener departed after a whirlwind 29 runs from just 12 deliveries, setting the tone for India's chase. Following his maiden six, Sharma took a measured approach initially before unleashing his attacking prowess against Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne. During Milne's third over he unleashed two fours and two sixes enabling India to accumulate 22 runs off Ferguson and 26 off Milne in consecutive overs.

Sharma maintained his aggressive onslaught with another six off Milne, bringing his six-count to three. His innings concluded in the sixth over when he attempted an inside-out drive against spinner Michael Bracewell, only to be caught by Milne at short third. His knock boasted an impressive strike rate of 241.67 and delivered exactly what India needed.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 82 off 40 balls propelled New Zealand to their most dominant T20I total on home soil with the hosts reaching 225/4 in Christchurch. Finn Allen's explosive 45 provided the foundation while Phillips maintained relentless pressure on India's bowling attack throughout the middle and death phases. Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav and Axar Patel each claimed a wicket, though Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained wicketless upon his international return.

Also read| Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets special message from Rohit Sharma before New Zealand series