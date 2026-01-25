IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma creates history with 14-ball T20I fifty, surpasses Hardik Pandya's record to become...

Abhishek Sharma created history in the IND vs NZ T20I by smashing a sensational 14-ball fifty, surpassing Hardik Pandya’s record to become the second-fastest Indian to reach the milestone. His explosive knock powered India’s momentum and placed him among the elite in T20I cricket.

Abhishek Sharma put on a show for the ages in the third T20I against New Zealand. At the Barsapara Stadium, the young left-hander tore into the Kiwi bowling, smashing a half-century off just 14 balls. Not only did he break Hardik Pandya’s old mark, he now holds the second-fastest T20I fifty by an Indian.

India’s chase of 154 started with a shock—Sanju Samson walked back after the very first ball. But that just seemed to wake up Abhishek. Teaming up with Ishan Kishan, he wasted no time. From ball one, he went after every bowler in sight.

The real fireworks kicked off in the sixth over. Jacob Duffy tried his luck, but Abhishek sent him packing. A flurry of boundaries, and then a monster six over deep fine leg, brought up his fifty in just 14 deliveries. That’s two balls faster than Hardik’s record against South Africa last month. The only Indian ever to get there quicker? His own mentor, Yuvraj Singh, who blasted a 12-ball fifty back in 2007.

Here’s how the fastest T20I fifties for India stack up:

Yuvraj Singh – 12 balls (vs England, 2007)

Abhishek Sharma – 14 balls (vs New Zealand, 2026)

Hardik Pandya – 16 balls (vs South Africa, 2025)

Abhishek Sharma – 17 balls (vs England, 2025)

The crowd in Guwahati got more than its money’s worth. India rocketed to 94 for 2 in just six overs of the Powerplay. Abhishek’s 51 came with 5 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate north of 350. New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner looked lost as India’s run rate soared and the match slipped away.

And the timing? Couldn’t be better. The T20 World Cup is just three weeks out. Abhishek has now hit his eighth T20I fifty in 25 balls or fewer—a stunning stat. He’s not just in form; he’s one of the most dangerous openers in world cricket right now.

Also read| MS Dhoni to bat at No. 3 in IPL 2026? Ex-CSK star makes bold prediction