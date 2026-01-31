IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Ishan Kishan return to replace Sanju Samson in final match of series in Thiruvananthapuram?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt says she wants to delete social media after Raha's birth: 'Have to work hard to take pictures of myself'

Explosive Epstein dossier alleges Donald Trump was ‘compromised’, flags Kushner’s outsized influence

Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star, passes away at 71

The Raja Saab OTT release date: When and where to watch Prabhas-starrer horror comedy that bombed at the box office

Microsoft's Bill Gates caught STD after sex with Russian girls, hid from wife? Newly released Jeffrey Epstein files claim

Vijay feels sorry for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row; looks up to Shah Rukh Khan, MGR, Jayalalithaa for his political career

Trump orders larger US naval Armada toward Iran to pressure nuclear talks, Tehran rejects threat

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's first reaction to Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra swearing in as Maharastra Deputy CM: 'Not aware'

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric announces to lay off 5% of its workforce, here's why

Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 271; check IMD forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before stepfather beats him to death

Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before found dead

Alia Bhatt says she wants to delete social media after Raha's birth: 'Have to work hard to take pictures of myself'

Alia Bhatt says she wants to delete social media after Raha's birth

Why is Pakistan upset over India-EU FTA deal?

Why is Pakistan upset over India-EU FTA deal?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Ishan Kishan return to replace Sanju Samson in final match of series in Thiruvananthapuram?

India and New Zealand to lock horns for the last time ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, commencing on February 7. Both teams will have the final chance to test their best Playing XI combination ahead of the mega tournament.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 12:25 PM IST

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Ishan Kishan return to replace Sanju Samson in final match of series in Thiruvananthapuram?
The fifth and final T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played in Thiruvananthapuram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the commencement of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, India and New Zealand will lock horns in the 5th and final T20I match in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, January 31. Both teams will have one final chance to test their best combination ahead of the big ICC tournament, which starts on February 7. 

The hosts won the first three games in the 5-match T20I series before losing the previous game in Visakhapatnam by 50 runs. In the previous match, Ishan Kishan was not a part of the Playing XI, as Team India played the game with only six full-time batters. However, Shivam Dube played an outstanding knock in Visakhapatnam but couldn't take India to the finish line.

 

Coming back to the next and final match in the series, Team India's management is expected to bring back Ishan Kishan in the Playing XI, either as the 7th batter or in place of Sanju Samson, who has been struggling with his form recently.

 

In the second match of the 5-match series in Raipur, Ishan Kishan slammed 76 off just 32 balls in the 209-run chase, which Team India achieved on the second ball of the 16th over. Ishan also won the Player of the Match award for his blistering innings. If Team India's management wants to test their best combination for the upcoming ICC event, it would be essential for the side to field their best team for the last time to carry on the momentum.

 

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Predicted Playing XI

 

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

 

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, and Jacob Duffy.

 

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Match timings, live streaming, and venue

 

The 5th and final game in the series will be played at the Greenfield Stadiumin Thiruvananthapuram. The match will commence at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the Toss will be held at 6:30 pm IST.

 

The match can be watched on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before stepfather beats him to death
Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before found dead
Alia Bhatt says she wants to delete social media after Raha's birth: 'Have to work hard to take pictures of myself'
Alia Bhatt says she wants to delete social media after Raha's birth
Why is Pakistan upset over India-EU FTA deal?
Why is Pakistan upset over India-EU FTA deal?
Explosive Epstein dossier alleges Donald Trump was ‘compromised’, flags Kushner’s outsized influence
Explosive Epstein dossier alleges Donald Trump was ‘compromised’, flags Kushner’
Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star, passes away at 71
Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star, passes away
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement