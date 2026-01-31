IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Ishan Kishan return to replace Sanju Samson in final match of series in Thiruvananthapuram?

India and New Zealand to lock horns for the last time ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, commencing on February 7. Both teams will have the final chance to test their best Playing XI combination ahead of the mega tournament.

The fifth and final T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played in Thiruvananthapuram

Ahead of the commencement of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, India and New Zealand will lock horns in the 5th and final T20I match in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, January 31. Both teams will have one final chance to test their best combination ahead of the big ICC tournament, which starts on February 7.

The hosts won the first three games in the 5-match T20I series before losing the previous game in Visakhapatnam by 50 runs. In the previous match, Ishan Kishan was not a part of the Playing XI, as Team India played the game with only six full-time batters. However, Shivam Dube played an outstanding knock in Visakhapatnam but couldn't take India to the finish line.

Coming back to the next and final match in the series, Team India's management is expected to bring back Ishan Kishan in the Playing XI, either as the 7th batter or in place of Sanju Samson, who has been struggling with his form recently.

In the second match of the 5-match series in Raipur, Ishan Kishan slammed 76 off just 32 balls in the 209-run chase, which Team India achieved on the second ball of the 16th over. Ishan also won the Player of the Match award for his blistering innings. If Team India's management wants to test their best combination for the upcoming ICC event, it would be essential for the side to field their best team for the last time to carry on the momentum.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Predicted Playing XI

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, and Jacob Duffy.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Match timings, live streaming, and venue

The 5th and final game in the series will be played at the Greenfield Stadiumin Thiruvananthapuram. The match will commence at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the Toss will be held at 6:30 pm IST.

The match can be watched on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.