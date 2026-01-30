IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live on TV, online?

IND vs NZ 5th T20I live streaming guide: Get full details on when and where to watch India vs New Zealand’s fifth T20I live on TV and online. Check match timings, broadcast channels, digital streaming platforms and all viewing options for cricket fans.

India is poised to play their last T20 International before entering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, January 31, against New Zealand. Suryakumar Yadav and his team, who hold an unassailable 3-1 advantage in the five-match series, are traveling to Thiruvananthapuram for this concluding match. After losing the first three encounters, the Kiwis delivered a commendable performance in the fourth T20I in Vizag, securing a significant victory by 50 runs.

Despite India continuing to test their playing lineup, fielding only five specialist batters and relying solely on their five specialist bowlers to complete the 20 overs, the BlackCaps must have gained considerable confidence from their substantial win. They will be eager to carry that momentum into the fifth and final match. Conversely, the Indians are likely to rest several of their T20 World Cup players.

Both teams aim to conclude the series on a positive note, particularly as they approach the final stages of their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I, New Zealand tour of India 2026

Date & Time: January 31, 7:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Live Streaming Details

The fifth T20I match between India and New Zealand is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the India vs. New Zealand 5th T20I on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, live streaming of the match will be accessible through the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke

