IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi miss out on the playing XI if Ishan Kishan returns?

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi miss out on the playing XI if Ishan Kishan returns? Explore India’s predicted playing XI, possible team combinations and the selection dilemma ahead of the fourth T20I against New Zealand.

Ishan Kishan missed the third T20I against New Zealand after a low-grade right adductor strain but things are looking better. He’s been recovering well and before the third match bowling coach Morne Morkel hinted at a possible return for the fourth game.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made headlines with his 45 off just 19 balls, which really caught the Kiwis off guard but with Kishan’s return on the cards the 15-year-old could go back to warming the bench.

So what happens if the team chooses Sooryavanshi ahead of Ishan Kishan? And does Shreyas Iyer’s pre-West Indies series statement about experimenting with combinations after securing a series victory now come into play? Here’s a closer look.

Where Ishan Kishan stands now?

Morne Morkel made it clear before the third T20I that Kishan wasn’t available yet, even though he was training with the squad. “Ishan Kishan is unavailable for the 3rd T20I. He’s here to train and is doing well. But his unavailability is mostly precautionary,” Morkel said. The BCCI added that Kishan still needs to regain full match fitness. He picked up his injury during the first game of the series, but he’s making steady progress.

If he’s fit, Kishan might come back for the fourth T20I possibly replacing Sooryavanshi at No.3.

Possible playing XI scenarios

If the team management, with Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shreyas Iyer, stick with Sooryavanshi after his fireworks in Wellington, expect a bit of a shuffle in the batting lineup. For example, Sanju Samson – usually an opener – batted at No.3 in the last match.

Even if Kishan slots back in, the team faces a choice between Naman Dhir, a spin all-rounder and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who offers pace and batting. Both can bowl but Sooryavanshi has shown more with the bat so far.

Looking back at Iyer’s words before the West Indies series: “The most important thing for me is to win the series, and then we can experiment with the playing combination.” With the series already sealed 3-0, there’s room to try new things, even if it means going in with one less bowler.

What if Kishan returns and Sooryavanshi misses out?

If Kishan returns for the fourth game and Sooryavanshi sits out, the overall XI won’t shift dramatically. Samson and Abhishek Sharma would likely open and Kishan could come in at No.3.

Does Kishan get another chance?

Kishan hasn’t really had much of a run in this series. He batted at five in the first T20I but only scored one run after a shuffle in the order. Still, with the focus now shifting to experimentation Kishan deserves his spot too.

So, it all comes down to how the management balances rewarding Sooryavanshi’s breakout performance with giving Kishan another go. With the series wrapped up, the team has a perfect window to mix things up and see who fits best moving forward.