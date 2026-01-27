FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand match in Visakhapatnam? Check weather and pitch report

India and New Zealand are all set for the fourth T20I game in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, take a look at the weather report for the town to check rainfall chances on January 28.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 08:44 PM IST

The fourth T20I match in the ongoing 5-match series between India and New Zealand is set to be played in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, January 28. Although the series is also being won by Team India, the upcoming two matches hold much importance to both sides as these will be the final chance for them to check the best combination of the squad ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. 

On one hand, the Men in Blue have been unbeaten in a bilateral series since the 2024 T20I World Cup triumph and will enter the upcoming 20-team tournament with full power. On the other hand, the Blackcaps will have their final chance before the T20 World Cup to end the current series on a positive note.

Ahead of the high-voltage match in Vizag, let us take a look at the weather conditions and check whether rain will play a spoilsport on Wednesday or not.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will rain play spoilsport in Vizag?

The weather in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, is expected to be a little cloudy with 69 percent humidity. However, no rain is expected to affect the 4th T20I match between India and New Zealand. Cricket fans can enjoy the full game on Wednesday at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Pitch Report

The pitch of the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium is considered a good surface for the batters. The team batting first can score over 180 runs, and in the second half of the game, spinners can prove to be handy when the surface gets drier in the evening.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Ravi Bishnoi.

 

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, and Kristian Clarke.

