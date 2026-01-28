FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Shivam Dube's 23-ball 65 in vain as New Zealand beat India by 50 runs, series now 3-1

Shivam Dube’s explosive 65 off just 23 balls went in vain as New Zealand outplayed India by 50 runs in the 4th T20I. The Black Caps kept the series alive, though India continue to lead 3-1 with one match remaining.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 10:45 PM IST

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Shivam Dube's 23-ball 65 in vain as New Zealand beat India by 50 runs, series now 3-1
    New Zealand kept their hopes alive in the five-match T20I series with a sharp 50-run win over India at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Black Caps piled up 215 runs, and even though Shivam Dube went absolutely ballistic near the end—smashing 65 off just 23 balls—India just couldn’t keep up. That’s it for India’s clean sweep dreams. The series stands at 3-1, with one game left.

    After Suryakumar Yadav put them in to bat, Tim Seifert and Devon Conway came out swinging. They tore into the Indian bowlers right from the start. Seifert hammered 62 from 36, while Conway blasted 44 off only 23. Together, they raced to a 100-run stand in just over eight overs. India grabbed a bit of control back with Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh picking up a couple of wickets each. But then Daryl Mitchell finished things off with a fast 39 not out from 18 balls, and suddenly New Zealand had 215 on the board.

    India’s chase started with a thud. Abhishek Sharma got out first ball, thanks to Matt Henry. Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya, and Sanju Samson didn’t stick around either. By the 11th over, India was reeling at 82 for 5, and honestly, the match looked done and dusted.

    That’s when Shivam Dube showed up. He didn’t just swing—he launched a full-on assault, bringing up his fifty in only 15 balls. One of the fastest ever for India in T20Is. Dube sent seven balls sailing over the ropes, most of them off Ish Sodhi, and for a few minutes, the crowd in Vizag really started to believe.

    But then, heartbreak. In the 15th over, Dube got run out in the unluckiest way—a straight drive from Harshit Rana ricocheted off Matt Henry’s hand and hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end. Dube was short, gone for 65, and with him went India’s last real chance.

    After that, the tail didn’t put up much of a fight. India folded for 165 in 18.4 overs. Mitchell Santner led the Kiwi bowlers with 3 for 28. Sure, India already has the series in the bag, but this loss is a reminder—they can’t just rely on their middle order to bail them out every time. Now, both teams head into the last T20I, and New Zealand will want to close the gap even further.

    'Was not feeling respected...': Yuvraj Singh opens up on career struggles, mental pressure and selection uncertainty

