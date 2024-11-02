Jadeja secured four wickets, while Ashwin claimed three. At the end of the day, New Zealand held a lead of 143 runs.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's impressive 97-run partnership, combined with a stellar performance from the spinners, allowed India to take command of the Mumbai Test at the close of Day 2. New Zealand finished the day's play on Saturday, November 2, at 171 for 9, holding a lead of 143 runs. Gill displayed patience and skill, scoring 90 runs off 146 balls, while Pant aggressively attacked the bowling, scoring 60 runs off 59 balls in the first session. This helped India secure a 28-run lead, with Ajaz Patel once again proving to be a standout performer for New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium.

Following the strong batting display, Jadeja, Ashwin, and Sundar proceeded to dismantle the New Zealand batting lineup, putting India in a commanding position by the end of play. Jadeja claimed 4 wickets, Ashwin took 3, and Sundar contributed with 1 wicket. India had started the day at 86 for 4 after a collapse on Friday, putting pressure on Gill and Pant. However, Pant's aggressive start, hitting consecutive boundaries off the first two balls, set the tone for India's dominance. Gill, on the other hand, remained composed and focused on rotating the strike.

Pant's explosive innings included 8 boundaries and 2 sixes in the first session, reaching his half-century off just 36 balls, a record in India vs New Zealand matches. At one point, India were scoring at a rate of 6 runs per over in the first hour of play. Despite some sloppy fielding from New Zealand, both Gill and Pant were able to capitalize on their opportunities and steer India towards a commanding position in the Test match.

Mark Chapman missed a crucial opportunity to dismiss Gill when he was on 45, which proved to be a costly mistake as Gill went on to score his half-century off just 66 balls. The following chance to dismiss Pant was also squandered by Matt Henry, but Sodhi eventually ended Pant's innings with a well-executed delivery that trapped him in front of the stumps. This brought an end to the 97-run partnership between Pant and Gill, which had given India the upper hand in the morning session.

Jadeja and Gill guided India to lunch in a strong position at 195 for 5, trailing by only 40 runs. However, Ajaz Patel's spin bowling prowess after the lunch break prevented India from dominating the game entirely.

Despite Sundar's valiant efforts, scoring 38 off 36 balls, Ajaz Patel ultimately claimed his fifth wicket by dismissing Gill for 90. With the pressure mounting, Sundar continued to fight but was unable to prevent Ajaz from completing his five-wicket haul. India was eventually bowled out for 263.

