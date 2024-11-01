The left-arm spinner delivered a stellar performance, claiming his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja showcased his exceptional bowling skills during the third and final Test match between India and New Zealand on Friday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The left-arm spinner delivered a stellar performance, claiming his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. In addition to this impressive feat, Jadeja also achieved a significant milestone by becoming the fifth-highest Indian wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Surpassing former pacers Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma, Jadeja now holds a prestigious position among the top Indian bowlers in Test cricket. Ishant Sharma, who previously held the fifth spot with 311 wickets from 188 innings, was overtaken by Jadeja's remarkable performance. Currently, Jadeja stands behind legendary bowlers such as Anil Kumble, R. Ashwin, Kapil Dev, and Harbhajan Singh in terms of most Test wickets by an Indian bowler.

Jadeja's exceptional bowling display saw him dismiss Will Young (71), Tom Blundell (0), Glenn Phillips (17), Ish Sodhi (7), and Matt Henry (0) from the New Zealand lineup. As a result, New Zealand was bowled out for 235 runs in their first innings in just 65.3 overs after choosing to bat first. Alongside Jadeja, Washington Sundar contributed with three wickets, while Akash Deep also managed to claim a scalp.

Most wickets by Indians in Tests

Anil Kumble - 619

R. Ashwin - 533*

Kapil Dev - 434

Harbhajan Singh - 417

Ravindra Jadeja - 314*

Ishant Sharma - 311

Zaheer Khan - 311

