FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Prakash Raj calls Hindi films 'fake, money oriented', compares them to Madame Tussauds museum: 'Lost connection with audience'

Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby, was it a gang war? Details here

Renowned Odia music composer-singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54; Odisha leaders call his demise 'irreparable loss'

Babar Azam IN, Haris Rauf OUT: Pakistan announce 15-member squad for T20I World Cup 2026

'Dawn of a New Era': Tejashwi Yadav appointed as new RJD chief by father Lalu Prasad Yadav

Border 2: Sunny Deol film set to lose Rs 60 crore after Gulf ban, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar suffered bigger setback

PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: Indian start-ups working across AI, space, semiconductors

Republic Day 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unfurls national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium, addresses public, says 'Constitution is soul of India'

Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating the 77th or 78th Republic Day? Know everything here

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand game in Guwahati?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Prakash Raj calls Hindi films 'fake, money oriented', compares them to Madame Tussauds museum: 'Lost connection with audience'

Prakash Raj slams Hindi films, calls them 'fake, money oriented'

Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby, was it a gang war? Details here

Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby, was it a gang war? Details here

Renowned Odia music composer-singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54; Odisha leaders call his demise 'irreparable loss'

Renowned Odia music composer-singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand game in Guwahati?

After winning the first two matches, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue will aim to seal the 5-match series in Guwahati on Sunday, January 25.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 01:22 PM IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand game in Guwahati?
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I match will be played at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India and New Zealand are all geared up for the third contest in the ongoing 5-match T20I series, scheduled to be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, January 25. After winning the first two games, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue will look to seal the series with another win. On the other hand, Mitchell Santner's side will leave no stone unturned in bouncing back with a win, keeping the Kiwis alive in the series.

 

Ahead of the high-voltage clash in Guwahati, cricket fans are wondering how the weather will play its part in the upcoming game. Let us find out.

 

Will rain play spoilsport during Guwahati T20I?

 

As per Accuweather, the weather in Guwahati on Sunday will be fine with less chance of rain. The sky is expected to be clear, with a maximum temperature reaching 27 degrees during the day. The humidity will be around 43 percent; however, the air quality in the town is unhealthy with 152 AQI.

 

IND vs NZ T20I series: Squads

 

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Harshit Rana.

 

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway (WK), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Zakary Foulkes, and Bevon Jacobs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Prakash Raj calls Hindi films 'fake, money oriented', compares them to Madame Tussauds museum: 'Lost connection with audience'
Prakash Raj slams Hindi films, calls them 'fake, money oriented'
Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby, was it a gang war? Details here
Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby, was it a gang war? Details here
Renowned Odia music composer-singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54; Odisha leaders call his demise 'irreparable loss'
Renowned Odia music composer-singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54
Babar Azam IN, Haris Rauf OUT: Pakistan announce 15-member squad for T20I World Cup 2026
Babar Azam IN, Haris Rauf OUT: Pakistan announce 15-member squad for T20I WC
'Dawn of a New Era': Tejashwi Yadav appointed as new RJD chief by father Lalu Prasad Yadav
'Dawn of a New Era': Tejashwi Yadav appointed as new RJD chief by father
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement