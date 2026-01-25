IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand game in Guwahati?

After winning the first two matches, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue will aim to seal the 5-match series in Guwahati on Sunday, January 25.

India and New Zealand are all geared up for the third contest in the ongoing 5-match T20I series, scheduled to be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, January 25. After winning the first two games, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue will look to seal the series with another win. On the other hand, Mitchell Santner's side will leave no stone unturned in bouncing back with a win, keeping the Kiwis alive in the series.

Ahead of the high-voltage clash in Guwahati, cricket fans are wondering how the weather will play its part in the upcoming game. Let us find out.

Will rain play spoilsport during Guwahati T20I?

As per Accuweather, the weather in Guwahati on Sunday will be fine with less chance of rain. The sky is expected to be clear, with a maximum temperature reaching 27 degrees during the day. The humidity will be around 43 percent; however, the air quality in the town is unhealthy with 152 AQI.

IND vs NZ T20I series: Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Harshit Rana.

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway (WK), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Zakary Foulkes, and Bevon Jacobs.