IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Why there was no super over despite match ending in a tie?

The showers were brief, but they were so heavy that they totally soaked the outfield, stopping play after 9 overs in the Indian innings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

The game was stopped abruptly due to rain.

India won the three-match series against New Zealand by a 1-0 margin. The third and final T20I of the series ended in a tie after the game was called off due to rain. When the game ended with India at 75/4 chasing 161, the two teams were tied on the DLS method, which meant there was no clear winner.

Normally, a super over would have been played, but this was not possible at Mclean Park in Napier. This was due to the outfield being too wet, and the game could not be restarted owing to the risky conditions for the players.

Coming to the match, Shreyas Iyer had the most difficult day, getting out on a golden duck. Simultaneously, his weakness to short balls was revealed once again. He attempted to aim a short delivery to third man but was caught at first slip by James Neesham.

India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya and in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav took over and kept India on track with some great strokeplay. SKY smashed a six and a boundary in his 13-run innings before getting caught by Glenn Phillips off Ish Sodhi's bowling.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj shared eight wickets to help India bowl out New Zealand for 160. New Zealand batted first and were at 130 for 2 in the 16th over, but a stunning recovery by Arshdeep (4/37) and Siraj (4/17) saw the Kiwi innings conclude with two balls to spare.

