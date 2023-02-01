Search icon
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill smashed century in T20I, netizens call him Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘damad’ in memefest

Indian cricket fans sparked a memefest on Twitter after Shubman Gill scored his maiden century in a T20I against New Zealand’s team.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill (File photo)

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill has once again delivered a stellar performance on the cricket pitch by scoring his maiden century in the T20I match against New Zealand. Netizens and fans in the stadium hailed his performance with a major wave of appreciation.

After his critics slammed him for a recent “poor” performance, Shubman Gill proved all the naysayers wrong by scoring yet another ton against New Zealand in the IND vs NX 3rd T20I match on Wednesday. Meanwhile, netizens can’t stop praising Gill for his back-to-back performance in the recent matches.

Shubman Gill completed his 100-run score with style, being only the fifth Indian to achieve this feat in a T20I match. What is noteworthy is that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was also sitting in the audience among fans, applauding Gill’s major feat.

Shubman Gill is one of the youngest up-and-comers on the Indian cricket field and is always in the trends for his stellar performance as well as his rumoured dating life. Previously, Shubman Gill was rumoured to be dating Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar.

Here are some of the best memes on Twitter after Shubman Gill’s stellar 100 against New Zealand –

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shubman Gill is among the five only Indian cricketers who have been able to score a century in all three formats for the country. The five players who have achieved this feat are - Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill.

Gill reached his half-century in 35 deliveries and then shifted gears, scoring another fifty in just 17 deliveries, smashing 10 fours and five sixes on his way to a magnificent hundred. In doing so, he became only the fifth Indian to score hundreds in all three formats for India, joining the illustrious ranks of Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli.

