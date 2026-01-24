FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live on TV, online?

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I live streaming guide: Get full details on when and where to watch India vs New Zealand’s third T20I live on TV and online. Check match timings, broadcast channels, digital streaming platforms and all viewing options for cricket fans.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 08:44 PM IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live on TV, online?
India aims to assert their dominance and secure an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series when they take on New Zealand in the third T20I in Guwahati this Sunday. The home team convincingly won the first two matches. They kicked off the series with a 48-run victory in Nagpur and followed it up with a seven-wicket win in Raipur.

India’s impressive performance in the initial two games of the five-match T20I series has solidified their position as favorites ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to commence on February 7.

In the second match held in Raipur, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav showcased the strength of contemporary T20 batting. Kishan smashed 76 runs off just 32 balls, while Suryakumar remained not out with 82 runs off 37 balls, as India successfully chased down 209 runs in a mere 15.2 overs.

Despite a shaky start at 6 for 2 after just 1.1 overs, India managed to achieve their joint-highest successful run chase in T20Is, winning the match with seven wickets to spare.

New Zealand, asked to bat first, also began their innings with aggression. Although only one of their top five batsmen surpassed 25 runs, all of them maintained strike rates exceeding 140. India managed to slow down the scoring during the middle overs, but Mitchell Santner’s unbeaten 47 runs off 27 balls enabled New Zealand to finish their innings at 208 for 6. Under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, New Zealand will face pressure to secure a win and keep the series alive.

Live Streaming Details

The third T20I match between India and New Zealand is scheduled for Sunday, January 25, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the India vs. New Zealand 3rd T20I on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, live streaming of the match will be accessible through the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi. 

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke

