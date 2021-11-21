3rd T20I: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bat first; Mitchell Santner to lead NZ

India won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Skipper Rohit Sharma won his third straight toss and said that the pitch looked a little sticky and with the series in the bag, they wanted to challenge themselves as a team.

New Zealand made a change in terms of their leadership with Tim Southee resting ahead of the two-match Test series and Mitchell Santner leading the side. Santner said that he would have bowled first anyway had he won the toss, because of the dew, which has been a big factor considering the winter season in India.

The visitors made just one change, with pacer Lockie Ferguson replacing Southee.

India, on the other hand, rested KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin and brought in Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Siefert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Trent Boult