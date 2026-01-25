FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets, Abhishek Sharma joins record books as hosts take 3-0 series lead

India thrashed New Zealand by 8 wickets in the 3rd T20I to take an unassailable 3-0 series lead. Abhishek Sharma etched his name in the record books with a stunning knock, continuing India’s dominant run and underlining the hosts’ batting firepower.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 09:56 PM IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets, Abhishek Sharma joins record books as hosts take 3-0 series lead
In a stunning exhibition of contemporary T20 power-hitting, India crushed New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I held at the Barsapara Stadium. The standout performer of the evening was opener Abhishek Sharma, who shattered records with an astonishing 14-ball half-century, leading India to a commanding 3-0 advantage in the five-match series.

The Abhishek Storm

As India chased a modest target of 154, their innings began with an unexpected shock when Sanju Samson was out for a golden duck. However, this setback was fleeting as Abhishek Sharma unleashed a flurry of boundaries that left the New Zealand bowlers reeling.

Sharma reached his fifty in a mere 14 balls, eclipsing Hardik Pandya’s previous record of 16 balls (2025) to become the second-fastest Indian to score a T20I fifty. He now ranks just behind his mentor, the iconic Yuvraj Singh, who holds the all-time Indian record with a 12-ball fifty. Abhishek’s innings was a showcase of clean hitting, featuring five boundaries and four colossal sixes.

Clinical Bowling Setup

Earlier in the match, the Indian bowlers laid the groundwork for victory. Choosing to bowl first, India’s pace leader Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) and wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/18) effectively contained the Black Caps.

Despite a determined 48 from Glenn Phillips and a steady 32 from Mark Chapman, the Kiwis found it difficult to form partnerships. A late surge from Mitchell Santner allowed New Zealand to reach 153/9, but it was never going to be sufficient on a batting-friendly Guwahati pitch.

While Abhishek lit up the field, captain Suryakumar Yadav ensured there were no further setbacks, scoring an unbeaten 50 to wrap up the match with an impressive 10 overs remaining. The 8-wicket triumph not only clinched the series but also sent a strong message to other teams ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which is just three weeks away.

Also read| IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma creates history with 14-ball T20I fifty, surpasses Hardik Pandya's record to become...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
