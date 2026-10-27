IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Highlights: Abhishek's blistering 113 leads India's six-hitting rampage, demolish Kiwis to seal series

India and New Zealand Highlights: Abhishek Sharma's blistering 113 off just 38 balls decimated the Kiwis' bowling lineup as India beat the home side by 6 wickets to seal the 5-match T20I series.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Highlights: Absolute carnage! Men in Blue seal the 5-match T20I series with complete authority today as they decimated the home side in the 199-run chase. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's opening pair destroyed New Zealand's bowling lineup from all ends, and it was raining sixes and boundaries throughout the chasing innings. India went on to chase the target

Toss

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer won the Toss again and chose to chase the target again against the Kiwis.

First Innings

Batting first, the Blackcaps lost Tim Seifert early in the Powerplay, but Daryl Mitchell and Finn Allen added 86 runs for the second wicket. After Finn's dismissal at 40, Mitchell went on to build a decent 33-run partnership with Glenn Phillips and even completed his half-century. Axar Patel scalped Phillips' wicket, which was the last dismissal in the innings. Later, Phillips and Bevon Jacobs went unbeaten and took the home side to 198/3 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Absolute Carnage! Chasing a target of nearly 200 on a New Zealand pitch, Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went on a rampage from the first ball. Abhishek went on to complete his half-century in the 4th over itself and in just 15 balls. The duo breached the 100-run mark within 5 overs and scored 118 in the Powerplay, decimating the home side. The Kiwis finally drew first blood in the eighth over, dismissing Sooryavanshi for 45.

However, there was no stopping Abhishek as he went on to score a 35-ball century. Just before midway, Abhishek finally became prey to Kyle Jamieson's delivery and was dismissed at 113 off 38 balls on the last ball of the 10th over. After 10 overs, India were 178/2 with Sanju Samson and new batter Shreyas Iyer at the crease.

Meanwhile, after the dismissal of both openers, India struggled to finish off the game quickly as they lost two more wickets in the chase. Finally, in the 14th over, the Men in Blue sealed victory and also took an unbeatable lead in the 5-match series.