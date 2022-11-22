IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Fiery spell from Mohammed Siraj helps visitors bundle out New Zealand for 160

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh each took four wickets as India knocked out New Zealand for 160 in the third T20I at Mclean Park. Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips both scored 50s for New Zealand, but India put on a bowling clinic at the death.

NZ were looking for a score around 180 but with Siraj's brilliant bowling spell the home team were bundle out on 160. Arshdeep Singh also took four wickets finishing with a spell of 37/4.

Fans took notice of the happenings and lauded Siraj for bowling deftly and scooping some key wickets.

Check out the reactions:

Fantastic performance by Mohammed Siraj in the T20 series:



4-1-24-2

4-0-17-4



Wickets of Williamson, Santner (twice), Chapman, Phillips, Neesham. pic.twitter.com/rbVjNAaAB8 November 22, 2022

Siraj should be in X1 in all three formats hereafter. — Cricket Crazy (@CricketCrazy00) November 22, 2022

Siraj is back with vengeance. November 22, 2022

Coming to the match, India is struggling in the 161 run chase. Tim Southee dismissed Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer after Adam Milne dismissed Ishan Kishan. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are both on the crease.

