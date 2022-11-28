Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport in Christchurch? Check latest weather forecast

Check out latest weather prediction for 3rd ODI match between India-New Zealand which will be played at Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport in Christchurch? Check latest weather forecast
Hagley Oval Cricket Stadium

The last match of the three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday (November 30). This match between the two teams will be played in Christchurch. 

READ: Watch: Umran Malik's father dances in Joy as the fast bowler takes his first ODI wicket

Team India is currently 0-1 behind in the series after losing the first match, in such a situation, to end the series on par, it will have to win the last match at any cost. But in the meantime, a bad news is coming out for the fans regarding this match.

This match between Team India and New Zealand will start at 7:00 am Indian time and 2 pm New Zealand time. But at the time of the match, there is a possibility of 70 percent rain in Christchurch.

Rain gods are showing no respite to fans as the third and final ODI of the India vs NewZealand series could also be washed out. After the 2nd ODI got abandoned in Hamilton, there is a very high chance that the final match of the series will also face the same fate. 

Weather update for India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match

Heavy rain is predicted in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30. India and New Zealand will square off in the third and final fixture of the three-match ODI series at the Hagley Oval. India will try to level the series after losing the opening ODI by seven wickets.

READ: FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Check out predicted XI, standing, stats for the upcoming game between Cameroon-Serbia

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, India Tour of New Zealand: Match Details

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time: 7:00 AM (Nov 30)

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Irritated with period cramps? Check these 5 foods to ease out period pain
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal: Bomb blast at wedding ceremony over loudspeaker volume leaves 4 injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.