IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport in Christchurch? Check latest weather forecast

Hagley Oval Cricket Stadium

The last match of the three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday (November 30). This match between the two teams will be played in Christchurch.

READ: Watch: Umran Malik's father dances in Joy as the fast bowler takes his first ODI wicket

Team India is currently 0-1 behind in the series after losing the first match, in such a situation, to end the series on par, it will have to win the last match at any cost. But in the meantime, a bad news is coming out for the fans regarding this match.

This match between Team India and New Zealand will start at 7:00 am Indian time and 2 pm New Zealand time. But at the time of the match, there is a possibility of 70 percent rain in Christchurch.

Rain gods are showing no respite to fans as the third and final ODI of the India vs NewZealand series could also be washed out. After the 2nd ODI got abandoned in Hamilton, there is a very high chance that the final match of the series will also face the same fate.

Weather update for India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match

Heavy rain is predicted in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30. India and New Zealand will square off in the third and final fixture of the three-match ODI series at the Hagley Oval. India will try to level the series after losing the opening ODI by seven wickets.

READ: FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Check out predicted XI, standing, stats for the upcoming game between Cameroon-Serbia

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, India Tour of New Zealand: Match Details

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time: 7:00 AM (Nov 30)

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch