IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XI, pitch report, weather update and all you need to know

While India aim to seal the ODI series against New Zealand, all eyes will be on the playing XI, with Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav likely to return. Take a look at the predicted Playing XI.

Shubman Gill and Co will be facing New Zealand in the third ODI of the 5-match series on Tuesday, November 10, in Hamilton and look to seal the series with two games still to play. In the first match, India won convincingly by 5 wickets with 56 balls to spare; however, in the second one, the Men in Blue won by 4 runs through the DLS Method. Notably, both games were affected by rain and weather could once again disrupt gameplay in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at important details like Team India's possible Playing XI, the pitch report of the venue, and the weather forecast.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Pitch report

The pitch at Seddon Park often offers good pace and bounce, which means pacers would be at an advantage in the game, as they can also get some swing with the new ball. The surface is expected to remain consistent during the match, but the weather could make batting a bit challenging in Hamilton.

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Weather forecast

Rain could again play a spoilsport in the third ODI as the forecast for Hamilton predicts a 55 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday. On the temperature front, it could reach a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius.

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Head-to-head record

Total Matches Played - 125

IND Won - 65

NZ Won - 52

No Result - 7

Tied - 1

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Team India's Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill (C)

KL Rahul (WK)

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

Ishan Kishan

Axar Patel

Mohammed Siraj

Arshdeep Singh

Auqib Nabi

Kuldeep Yadav