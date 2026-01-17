FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India's overwhelming strength on their home turf will be put to the test as they face a resolute New Zealand in the crucial third ODI at the high-scoring Holkar Stadium this Sunday, with the three-match series tied at 1-1.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 05:48 PM IST

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match in Indore live on TV, online?
The crucial third and final ODI between India and New Zealand is set to take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18. The series, consisting of three matches, is currently tied at 1-1 after New Zealand secured victory in the second match by seven wickets. India had previously won the first match by four wickets.

However, a significant concern for India heading into the final ODI is the inability of their bowlers to claim wickets during the middle overs in Rajkot. Kuldeep Yadav managed to take one wicket but conceded 82 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja went without a wicket in his eight overs, as Daryl Mitchell scored a match-winning 131 not out.

Senior pacer Mohammed Siraj stated before the third ODI in Indore that there are no worries regarding Jadeja's form, who also failed to take a wicket in the first match.

“I don’t think there is any concern about Jadeja’s form. It is a matter of just one wicket. Once you get that breakthrough, you will see a different bowler altogether," Siraj said on Saturday.

India has not lost a bilateral ODI series at home since March 2019, when Australia came back from a 0-2 deficit to win 3-2, including the decisive match in Delhi. However, that impressive record is now at stake.

For New Zealand, the situation is equally intriguing. The Black Caps have been touring India for bilateral ODIs since 1989 but have yet to win a series in India, and this may be their best chance to end that long-standing drought.

Live Streaming Details

When will the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand take place?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday (January 18) at 1:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand take place?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will take place at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Which TV channels will telecast the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to catch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand?

The live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Adithya Ashok, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae

