IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to Indore camp - Here's why

CRICKET
Shubman Gill, currently residing in a luxurious hotel, has reportedly acquired a water purification machine valued at approximately Rs. 3 lakhs. This device is capable of purifying even bottled and RO-treated water, highlighting the significant importance placed on this issue.
The three-match one-day international series between India and New Zealand is currently tied at 1-1, with all attention focused on the crucial third ODI in Indore. While the outcome of the match will decide the series champion, the preparations off the field by Team India have also drawn interest, especially concerning player safety due to worries about the water quality in the city.
Indore, frequently praised as the cleanest city in India, has recently come under fire after incidents of water contamination in certain areas led to several fatalities, raising concerns among both residents and officials. In response, the Indian cricket team is taking every precaution during their visit.
According to various reports, India’s ODI captain Shubman Gill has brought along a high-end water purification machine valued at nearly Rs. 3 Lakh. This specialized device is intended to re-purify water that has already undergone treatment through RO systems or even bottled water. The machine has reportedly been set up in Gill’s room at the five-star hotel where the team is accommodated.
Sources cited in reports from NDTV and Dainik Bhaskar indicated that the equipment offers an extra layer of filtration beyond what standard systems provide. However, hotel staff have not been informed about the specific technology of the machine or its daily usage.
The media manager for the Indian team refrained from commenting on the issue and did not specify whether this measure was directly related to the recent water contamination incidents or simply part of the captain’s regular health precautions.
Both the hotel and Holkar Stadium are reported to have sufficient provisions for safe drinking water, including RO plants and sealed bottled water.
This heightened vigilance is something that the Indian dressing room has already partially experienced. A significant factor contributing to this situation is the main player Virat Kohli, who maintains a healthy lifestyle and is very careful about his water intake. Staying well-hydrated is one of his strictest rules, and he is often seen consuming Evian Natural Spring Water that is brought in.
