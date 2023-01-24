IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, dream11 team for India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Indore

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI, Indore

The third One-Day International between India and New Zealand will be held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24th. This highly anticipated match promises to be an exciting showdown between two of the world's top cricketing nations.

Team India has been outstanding in the ODI format, winning all five of their matches in 2023. Players such as Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj have been instrumental in India's success, having already secured a series victory and now aiming for a clean sweep against New Zealand.

On the other hand, the New Zealanders have demonstrated flashes of their potential in this series, yet have come up short in critical moments. While their batting lineup is formidable, the Kiwis will be hoping for an improved bowling performance, with Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson shouldering the responsibility. With the pressure on, it will be interesting to see if they can rise to the occasion and deliver the goods.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI

Date & Time: 24 January, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match

Wicket-keeper: Finn Allen

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Hardik Pandya, D Mitchell

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, H Shipley

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI My Dream11 team

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Devon Conway, Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell, Mitchel Santner, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav

READ| Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score single goal in much-awaited Al Nassr debut, gets brutally trolled