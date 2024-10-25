Mitchell Santner was the standout for the Kiwis, taking seven wickets for 53 runs with a stunning spell

India's batting woes continued as they were bowled out for 156 runs in their first innings against New Zealand in the second Test at Pune. They were then left trailing by 103 runs after New Zealand's first inning total of 259.

Mitchell Santner was the standout for the Kiwis, taking seven wickets for 53 runs with a stunning spell. Santner finished with career-best figures as he got Jasprit Bumrah, bowled in front, to round off India's innings. His bowling was exceptional, but so was the Indian batting line-up, which collapsed under pressure.

Rohit Sharma was out for a duck after he faced nine balls, and India's innings were marked by a series of early dismissals. Partnerships were hard to build, and only a handful of players got to double figures. After the top order crumbled, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were left to themselves, but they too couldn't withstand the relentless New Zealand attack.

Tim Southee's dismissal of Sharma set the tone for New Zealand's dominance, while Glenn Phillips, stepping in as a part-time bowler, took two crucial wickets. Earlier, Washington Sundar had impressed with the ball, taking seven wickets in New Zealand's innings, but his efforts were upstaged by India's batting collapse.

New Zealand now holds the momentum in the match and will be keen to build on their lead and put India further under the pump. On the second day, all eyes will be on whether India can regroup and show a more competitive response in their second innings.