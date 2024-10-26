Santner's exceptional bowling display saw India bowled out for 156, with none of their batsmen able to handle the challenge posed by the spin.

Mitchell Santner delivered a stellar performance, taking seven wickets for just 53 runs, as New Zealand dominated the second day of the second Test against India in Pune. Tom Latham also shone, scoring 86 runs to help New Zealand finish the day at 198/5, with a commanding lead of 301 runs over India.

Santner's exceptional bowling display saw India bowled out for 156, with none of their batsmen able to handle the challenge posed by the spin. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 38, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill contributed 30 runs each.

The highlight of the day was Santner's dismissal of key Indian batsmen, including Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan. Glenn Phillips and Santner combined to dismantle the Indian batting lineup, with Rishabh Pant also falling victim to their skillful bowling.

Despite the strong performance from New Zealand, Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 18, showing resilience in the face of the Kiwi onslaught.

With a commanding 103-run lead, New Zealand continued to capitalize on their momentum in the second innings, displaying a clear and determined approach from the very beginning. Their proactive strategy against the spinners allowed them to maintain a steady flow of runs on the scoreboard. Despite losing a couple of wickets before and after the Tea break, strategic partnerships enabled the visiting team to extend their lead even further. Notably, the first maiden over was bowled in the 42nd over, highlighting New Zealand's dominance at the crease. Tom Latham played a pivotal role in anchoring the innings, while his teammates batted around him to solidify their advantage.

Pune weather forecast for October 26

According to AccuWeather, on Saturday, October 26th, intermittent clouds are forecasted for the start of Day 3's play at the MCA Stadium in Pune. There is a 0% chance of rain, but a 10% cloud cover is expected, with temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius.

By 12 PM IST, conditions are expected to improve, with only 1% cloud cover anticipated. The weather is expected to become mostly sunny from that point onward.

With only three days remaining in the Test match and clear skies in the forecast, New Zealand has the advantage of time and is in no hurry to declare. Their strategy is to bat for as long as possible, aiming to establish an insurmountable lead and essentially secure the victory.

On the other hand, India is in a difficult position with their backs against the wall, facing a challenging task to salvage the game. As the pitch is anticipated to deteriorate further, batting will become increasingly challenging, putting India's resilience to the ultimate test.

