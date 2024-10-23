Check out all the details related to India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match which will be played in Pune.

India is set to face off against New Zealand in the second Test of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

This match holds significant importance for India's World Test Championship (WTC) aspirations. Following their defeat in the first Test, India must emerge victorious in at least three of their remaining seven matches to secure a spot in the WTC final.

On the other hand, the Black Caps are determined to surprise Rohit Sharma's team once again, aiming to claim a 2-0 series lead before moving on to Mumbai for the final Test.

Pitch report

The pitch in Pune is anticipated to be conducive to spin bowling. India is currently trailing 0-1 in the series and will be aiming to secure a victory over the Kiwis utilizing their strength in spin bowling. While the new ball is expected to swing initially, as it ages, the spinners are likely to become more influential. The pitch is expected to be dry, suggesting that it may offer turn right from the outset of the match.

Weather report

The weather forecast for the next five days in Pune indicates that there will be cloud cover, with a chance of passing showers on the final two days of the period. The average temperature is forecasted to range between 30 and 32°C, with humidity levels expected to be around 55-60 percent.

Live Streaming Details

The second Test between India and New Zealand will be broadcast on the Sports18 network and live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, William ORourke

