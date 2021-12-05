IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mumbai crowd chants 'Sachin, Sachin' after Shubman Gill hits boundary - WATCH viral video

India opener Shubman Gill smashed a cracking boundary off Tim Southee during 37th over of India's second innings in Mumbai Test against New Zealand and the fans at Wankhede stadium started chanting 'Sachin, Sachin'.

The chants of legendary former India opener started doing the rounds of stadium amid rumours of Shubman dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. It may be recalled that in May, Shubman had said during a question-answer session on Instagram in that he is single.

It is to be noted that both Shubman and Sara follow each other on Instagram as well and while Shubman follows Sara's family on the social media platform, what caught the attention of the netizens was that Sara also follows Shubman's sister Shahneel Gill and Simran Sidhu on Instagram. As for Sara and Shubman, even though the rumoured couple has not commented on their relationship so far, they comment or like each other's social media posts often which instantly goes viral as and when fans notice it.