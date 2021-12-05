IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: ‘Kya bhaisaab’: Fans react after Kohli, team poke fun at spidercam

Malfunctioning Spidercam forced an early Tea on day three of the second test match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The cam that moves across the field to give TV audience the best views of the game some how got stuck near the pitch instead of hovering way above in the sky. Play was halted and the session ended early with the Spidercam requiring time for repair. But before returning to the pavilion, Team India players, lead by skipper Virat Kohli decided to spend some light-hearted moments with the poor Spidercam stuck in alien territory.

Virat Kohli and fellow player Suryakumar Yadav decided to look into the lens of the cam and shared hilarious reactions that were a sheer treat for fans. Spinner Ravichandra Ashwin joined in, trying to lift the Spidercam on his shoulders to help let the play continue. His teammates watched in amusement. Ashwin’s pic was also shared by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on the Instagram account of the Indian Cricket Team. BCCI captioned the pic, “Always time for some light moments on the field.”

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav thought Spidercam isn't working so they came to check it. pic.twitter.com/RWWAtrVdwB December 5, 2021

Fans soon took to social media platforms to share some hilarious reactions to the moments of fun shared by their favourite cricketers with the camera struck close to the pitch. One fan wrote on Twitter, “Kohli to spidercam ‘kya bhaisaab’.” Another one wrote, “Rishabh would've sung Spidercam spidercam.”