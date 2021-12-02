IND vs NZ 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs New Zealand match in Mumbai

India drew a winning game in Kanpur against New Zealand and now the two sides will face each other in the 2nd and final Test of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both sides had an excellent outing in the Green Park, as the first Test ended in a nail-biting draw. Now with skipper Virat Kohli back for the decider, it will be interesting to find out who will make way for the skipper.

As for the Kiwis, they, on the other hand, batted well on Day 5 of the first Test and debutant Rachin Ravindra, who faced 91 deliveries in the 4th innings made sure to save the game for New Zealand.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs New Zealand – 2nd Test in Mumbai

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel

India: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal/Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj/Ishant Sharma

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner/Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Sommerville, Ajaz Patel

India vs New Zealand My Dream11 Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli (C), Kane Williamson (VC), Tom Latham, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel

India vs New Zealand Match Details

The match begins at 9:00 AM IST and will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, December 02. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner