IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal returned to the playing XI for the second T20I against New Zealand and became the country's highest wicket-taker. Chahal handed India their first breakthrough by bowling out Finn Allen, who missed a switch shot. The ball landed on Allen's stumps, and the right-handed batsman walked back to the pavilion.

Chahal edged off Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take the top spot. The senior spinner has already taken 91* wickets in 75 games. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is not in the T20I team, has 90 scalps. Chahal had gotten to the top rank last year as well but had been replaced by others.

R Ashwin (72) and Jasprit Bumrah (73) follow Chahal and Bhuvnehswar Kumar (70). Ashwin is no longer a member of the T20I team, while Bumrah is unlikely to play any T20Is this year. He has a back problem and is only anticipated to participate in critical matches. Hardik Pandya is one of India's top five wicket-takers in T20Is, with 64 scalps to his name.

Tim Southee leads the all-time list with 134 scalps in 107 games. The right-arm pacer was rested for the India series. Shakib al Hasan comes in second with 128 scalps in 109 matches.

Rashid Khan has been a wicket-taking machine, capturing 122 wickets in 74 outings. Ish Sodhi (112) and Lasith Malinga (107) are fourth and fifth, respectively.

In terms of Chahal, he is making his comeback against New Zealand. The spinner has been on the bench for the last several ODIs and was also on the bench for the opening T20I against New Zealand. In the second T20I of the series, Chahal came in for Umran Malik as the team's management chose to play an additional pacer in Lucknow.

