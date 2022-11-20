Search icon
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Will rain play spoilsport in Mount Maunganui? Check latest weather forecast

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India vs New Zealand second T20I at Bay Oval could be under rain threat at Bay Oval. Earlier the first T20I was also washed out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 08:53 AM IST

Rain threat looms large over India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

Team India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series at Bay Oval on Sunday, however, just like the previous contest, rain threat continue to loom large over the contest. The first T20I had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled, and a similar outcome could follow in the second match as well. 

After the heartbreak for both teams in the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022, India and New Zealand players would be raring to go out on the field and prove themselves, but the weather has other ideas. 

Hardik Pandya and Kane Williamson were also quizzed about the second T20I being a potential third-place decider for the T20 World Cup, however, they both insisted that the World Cup was a thing of the past. 

READ| LIVE| IND vs NZ 2nd T20I cricket score: Rain threat looms large over India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Rain may play spoilsport

According to the latest weather reports in Accuweather, the chances of rain are very high at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. As much as 89% chance of rain was predicted, so that's not good news for the fans. If the match today gets washed out as well, then the last match of the series will become the series decider. 

Squads:

IND: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (w), Rishabh Pant (w), Sanju Samson (w), Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar accused of bribing Ecuador players Rs 60 crore to lose opening match

NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

