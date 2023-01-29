IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav races ahead of Dhoni, Raina, eyes Virat Kohli's record

File photo

New Zealand may have succeeded in defeating India by 21 runs in the first T20I in Ranchi, but two Indian players performed superbly to earn the praise from both experts and fans.

Chasing a challenging total of 177, Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar batted superbly but they failed to take India to victory. Suryakumar scored 47 off 35 balls, while Sundar hit his maiden T20I fifty off 25 balls.

Suryakumar achieved some personal milestones after scoring 47 runs as the World No. 1 T20I batter broke former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former middle-order batsman Suresh Raina’s record to become India’s fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is.

Suryakumar has scored 1625 runs so far in 44 T20I innings with three centuries and 13 fifties. Dhoni and Raina have scored 1617 and 1605 runs respectively.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is on top of the list with 4008 runs, followed by Rohit Sharma with 3853 runs. KL Rahul with 2265 runs and Shikhar Dhawan (1759 runs) are at third and fourth positions, respectively.

After the defeat at Ranchi’s JSCA International Stadium on Friday, India captain Hardik Pandya said, “No one thought this wicket would play like that, both teams were surprised but New Zealand played better cricket. The new ball was turning more than the old ball. The way it turned and bounced surprised us but till me and Surya were batting, we thought we would pull it off.”