IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan fifties power India to 7-wicket win over New Zealand; lead series 2–0

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan smashed fluent fifties as India registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand in their 100th home T20I. The victory helped India take a commanding 2–0 lead in the series, continuing their dominant run against the Kiwis.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 10:39 PM IST

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan fifties power India to 7-wicket win over New Zealand; lead series 2–0
Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav put on a show for India, tearing through New Zealand’s bowling to win the second T20I by seven wickets at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Friday. Chasing a big total of 209, India barely broke a sweat and cruised home with 28 balls left. That win gives them a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Things didn’t start smoothly, though. Matt Henry struck right away, sending Sanju Samson back for just six. Then Jacob Duffy got rid of Abhishek Sharma, the star from last match, for a golden duck. Suddenly, India found themselves at 6 for 2 and staring at trouble.

But Ishan Kishan wasn’t having any of it. Back in the lineup and clearly on a mission, he exploded with 76 from just 32 balls. He raced to his fifty in only 21 deliveries—the fastest ever by an Indian against New Zealand in T20Is. With 11 boundaries and four huge sixes, he completely changed the mood and put India in charge.

At the other end, Suryakumar Yadav—who’s taken some heat lately for not scoring—stepped up in style. The captain hammered an unbeaten 82 from 37 balls, showing off that signature all-around shot-making he’s famous for. Together, Kishan and Suryakumar piled on a century stand that left New Zealand out of ideas. Even after Kishan fell in the 10th over, Suryakumar kept everything on track, finding support from Shivam Dube, who smashed a quick 36* off 18 balls to finish the job.

Earlier, New Zealand had set things up nicely after being asked to bat. Rachin Ravindra’s rapid 44 and a late surge from captain Mitchell Santner, who stayed unbeaten on 47 from 27, helped them to 208 for 6. India’s bowlers kept things from getting out of hand, especially in the middle overs. Kuldeep Yadav led the way with 2 for 35, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana chipped in with key wickets.

Now, with the third T20I coming up in Guwahati, India has a chance to seal the series early. New Zealand, on the other hand, is fighting to stay alive.

