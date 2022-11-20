IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda shine as India beat New Zealand by 65 runs

India lead the series 1-0. (Photo: BCCI)

India's excellent run in bilateral cricket continued on Sunday as they began their tour of New Zealand with an easy 65-run victory over Kane Williamson's men in Mount Maunganui.

The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as captain Hardik Pandya ticked all the necessary boxes in the second T20I. Following the abandonment of the first T20I in Wellington due to rain, India made the most of their game time at the Bay Oval.

Suryakumar Yadav, the evening's headliner, picked up where he left off at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav threw his hand up and declared he is ready to be the backbone of a potential new-look team in what is being hailed as the start of a new era in India's T20I cricket, smashing his second T20I century. Suryakumar's 51-ball 111 not out included seven sixes and eleven boundaries.

A well deserved Player of the Match award for @surya_14kumar as #TeamIndia win by 65 runs in the 2nd T20I



Scorecard - https://t.co/OvmynDiyd8 #NZvIND

Suryakumar Yadav demonstrated his class, scoring over a strike rate of 200 on a day when the rest of the batsmen, including New Zealand skipper Williamson, struggled for flow.

The 191 target was too much for New Zealand, who were never truly in the hunt as their batters came and went, with only Williamson attempting to hold things together.

The New Zealand captain's 61-ball 52 came under scrutiny as he struggled to get started, putting pressure on the rest of the batting lineup. Big-hitters like Glenn Phillips and James Neesham were under pressure to get started right away, which didn't assist their chances.

Mohammed Siraj took two wickets to end Williamson's struggle in the middle, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished with figures of 2 for 26. Chahal, who returned to the side after warming the benches during the T20 World Cup, took big wickets of Phillips and Neesham, giving India a break in the middle overs.

Deepak Hooda finished with stats of 4/10 as New Zealand were bowled out for 126 in 18.5 overs. It was also New Zealand's lowest T20I score against India at home, as Inida's bowling unit came through in the second T20I.

