IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch and weather report

Both teams have gaps to fill in the shortest format, but their efforts may be hampered once again by rain.

The Kiwis will face the Men in Blue in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, November 20, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The Wellington T20 was washed out, and the Kiwis will aim to capitalize on opportunities in the next two games. However, following another dismal T20 World Cup performance, the Kiwis will want to keep rotating their players in order to establish the best possible XI for the next World Cup.

Meanwhile, as Rohit has been rested for the tour, it would be captain Hardik Pandya who will lead India in the T20I series. Both Virat and Rohit will accompany the team on their upcoming tour to Bangladesh. India, like the Kiwis, suffered heartbreak in the semi-finals, losing to England and being eliminated from the tournament.

Match details

New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maungunai

Date and Time: 20th November 12:00 PM IST

IND vs NZ pitch report

The Bay Oval pitch has a level surface that helps with run scoring. The batters will benefit from short boundaries on each side. The par score is 170.

IND vs NZ weather report

There is a chance of rain on match day. There is a 17% risk of thunderstorms and a 49% chance of rain with a total accumulation of 7.6 mm. Light rain will fall throughout the morning, but will get heavier as the day passes. At best, we may see a shortened match.

Live Streaming details

Fans can watch the live streaming of IND vs NZ 2nd T2OI on Amazon Prime Video while DD Sports will telecast IND vs NZ live on TV.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal,

Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Finn Allan, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi,

Adam Milne

READ| IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match in Mount Maunganui