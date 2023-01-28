Search icon
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I predicted playing XI: Here's how India and New Zealand could lineup in the second T20I of the series on January 29 in Lucknow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Lucknow
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Lucknow

India will be eagerly anticipating hosting New Zealand in the second T20I match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on January 29. New Zealand secured a crucial 0-1 lead in the three-match series after winning the first T20I by 21 runs. 

Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 59* off 30, while opener Devon Conway contributed 52 off 35. Washington Sundar took two wickets for 22, however, the Indian pacers had a difficult time taking wickets, with costly spells in Ranchi.

India's top order had difficulty getting off to a good start as the New Zealand bowlers proved to be effective in the second innings. Washington scored 50 off 28 and Suryakumar scored 47 off 34, but India was limited to 155 for nine in 20 overs. New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner took two wickets for 11, while Michael Bracewell and Lockie Ferguson each took two wickets.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: 29 January, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The surface at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a batting-friendly pitch, likely to favor the batsmen yet again. Fast bowlers may find some assistance in the latter stages of the game, while spinners will be effective during the middle overs. 

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Weather Report

The temperature is expected to remain around 29°C on matchday, with 29% humidity and 8 km/hr winds. There is no chance of precipitation during the game, ensuring ideal conditions for the players.

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XI:

India: Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya(C), RA Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, MS Chapman, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(C), Glenn Phillips, JA Duffy, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner, Ish Sodhi

