FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

ICEBREAKER: The 300km sniper turning rescue helicopters into warships

RCB sale nears reality as Adar Poonawalla confirms interest with 'strong and competitive bid'

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live on TV, online?

Homebound misses Oscar 2026 nomination; here’s which films made final cut

Basant Panchami 2026: Are Delhi, Noida schools closed on January 23 for Saraswati Puja? Know here

'Board of Peace' Explained: Why inclusion of Muslim nations raises questions over global geopolitics

BNY launches tokenized deposits: Bank money quietly goes on-chain

How much money will Bangladesh lose after pulling out of T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

Air India passenger's rant over meal denial and onboard detention leaves internet divided; watch video

How China is Rewriting the CBDC design

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ICEBREAKER: The 300km sniper turning rescue helicopters into warships

ICEBREAKER: The 300km Sniper Turning Rescue Helicopters Into Warships

RCB sale nears reality as Adar Poonawalla confirms interest with 'strong and competitive bid'

RCB sale nears reality as Adar Poonawalla confirms interest with 'strong and com

BNY launches tokenized deposits: Bank money quietly goes on-chain

BNY launches tokenized deposits: Bank money quietly goes on-chain

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live on TV, online?

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I live streaming guide: Get full details on when and where to watch India vs New Zealand’s second T20I live on TV and online. Check match timings, broadcast channels, digital streaming platforms and all viewing options for cricket fans.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 07:32 PM IST

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live on TV, online?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Following a resounding victory in the first T20I of the series held in Nagpur, India is looking to build on their success as they aim for another win against New Zealand in Raipur this Friday. The Men in Blue showcased their status as the favorites for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a stellar all-round performance at the VCA Stadium.

Batting first, Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates set a formidable target of 238/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Abhishek Sharma continued his excellent form, delivering an astonishing innings of 84 runs off just 35 balls, which included 5 fours and 8 sixes. This remarkable performance helped India recover from the early losses of Sanju Samson (10) and Ishan Kishan (8), while also allowing captain Suryakumar (32) to regain his batting rhythm.

Later, power hitters Hardik Pandya (25) and Rinku Singh (44*) added some explosive runs to push India closer to the 240-run mark. Young bowler Jacob Duffy (2/27) stood out as the only bright spot for the Kiwis with the ball.

In pursuit of a target of 239, New Zealand had to elevate their game significantly to turn the tide. For a time, the in-form Glenn Phillips (78) and left-handed batsman Mark Chapman (39) made a commendable effort to keep their side in the match. However, after their dismissals, India effectively limited the visitors to 190/7, securing a convincing victory by 48 runs. Shivam Dube (2/28) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/37) each took two wickets in challenging bowling conditions.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, New Zealand tour of India, 2026

Date & Time: January 23, 7:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Live Streaming Details

The second T20I match between India and New Zealand is scheduled for Friday, January 23, at the Shaheed Veer Narayana Singh Stadium in Raipur. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the India vs. New Zealand 2nd T20I on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, live streaming of the match will be accessible through the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke

Also read| How much money will Bangladesh lose after pulling out of T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ICEBREAKER: The 300km sniper turning rescue helicopters into warships
ICEBREAKER: The 300km Sniper Turning Rescue Helicopters Into Warships
RCB sale nears reality as Adar Poonawalla confirms interest with 'strong and competitive bid'
RCB sale nears reality as Adar Poonawalla confirms interest with 'strong and com
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live on TV, online?
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand
Homebound misses Oscar 2026 nomination; here’s which films made final cut
Homebound misses Oscar 2026 nomination; Here’s which films made final cut
Basant Panchami 2026: Are Delhi, Noida schools closed on January 23 for Saraswati Puja? Know here
Basant Panchami 2026: Are Delhi, Noida schools closed on January 23?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement