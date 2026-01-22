IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live on TV, online?

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I live streaming guide: Get full details on when and where to watch India vs New Zealand’s second T20I live on TV and online. Check match timings, broadcast channels, digital streaming platforms and all viewing options for cricket fans.

Following a resounding victory in the first T20I of the series held in Nagpur, India is looking to build on their success as they aim for another win against New Zealand in Raipur this Friday. The Men in Blue showcased their status as the favorites for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a stellar all-round performance at the VCA Stadium.

Batting first, Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates set a formidable target of 238/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Abhishek Sharma continued his excellent form, delivering an astonishing innings of 84 runs off just 35 balls, which included 5 fours and 8 sixes. This remarkable performance helped India recover from the early losses of Sanju Samson (10) and Ishan Kishan (8), while also allowing captain Suryakumar (32) to regain his batting rhythm.

Later, power hitters Hardik Pandya (25) and Rinku Singh (44*) added some explosive runs to push India closer to the 240-run mark. Young bowler Jacob Duffy (2/27) stood out as the only bright spot for the Kiwis with the ball.

In pursuit of a target of 239, New Zealand had to elevate their game significantly to turn the tide. For a time, the in-form Glenn Phillips (78) and left-handed batsman Mark Chapman (39) made a commendable effort to keep their side in the match. However, after their dismissals, India effectively limited the visitors to 190/7, securing a convincing victory by 48 runs. Shivam Dube (2/28) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/37) each took two wickets in challenging bowling conditions.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, New Zealand tour of India, 2026

Date & Time: January 23, 7:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Live Streaming Details

The second T20I match between India and New Zealand is scheduled for Friday, January 23, at the Shaheed Veer Narayana Singh Stadium in Raipur. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the India vs. New Zealand 2nd T20I on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, live streaming of the match will be accessible through the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke

Also read| How much money will Bangladesh lose after pulling out of T20 World Cup 2026 in India?