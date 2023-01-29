IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav guides India to last-over win in Lucknow, level series 1-1

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

India defeated New Zealand by a wicket in the second T20I in Lucknow on Sunday, tying the series at 1-1. In a low-scoring match, the Indian bowlers shone with Arshdeep Singh leading the way with figures of seven for two.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first. Openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway got them off to a good start before Hardik Pandya opted to bring in Yuzvendra Chahal.

This proved to be a brilliant move, as Chahal dismissed Allen for 11 with the score at 21. Conway too departed soon after, as the spinners had placed India in command of the game.

Deepak Hooda then dismissed Glenn Phillips as New Zealand's innings began to crumble. Kuldeep Yadav also joined the celebration, dismissing the dangerous Daryl Mitchell, who was the game-changer in the last game. The all-rounder was comprehensively beaten by a beauty from Kuldeep, leaving the score at 48 for four.

Wickets began to fall for the visitors as the Indian bowlers did not allow much to score, and the Kiwi innings concluded at 99 for eight in their allotted 20 overs.

The hosts were likewise cautious at the start, losing Shubman Gill early with only 17 on the board. Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi put on a 29-run stand before the wicketkeeper was run out following a magnificent piece of work by Phillips and Santner.

Ish Sodhi took Tripathi's wicket with the score at 50 for three. Sundar joined Suryakumar Yadav at the crease, and the pair kept the scoreboard ticking.

However, a horrible mix-up between the two resulted in India losing their fourth wicket when Sundar was run out with the hosts still needing 30 to win. Pandya joined Yadav in the middle, and the tandem began to absorb pressure, bringing India closer to victory. Pandya struck a boundary in Lockie Ferguson's 19th over to relieve the pressure.

The hosts needed six runs off the last over, and the contest went down to the final two balls. However, Yadav struck the game-winning runs to send the side home and tie the series 1-1. The final match will be contested on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.

