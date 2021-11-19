IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Harshal Patel shines on debut as India overcome Martin Guptill blitz to restrict visitors to 153

Debutant Harshal Patel impressed one and all as his guile and slower ones were on show in the second T20I between India and New Zealand in Ranchi. Bowling first India recovered after Martin Guptill got his team off to a flier in the powerplay, to restrict the visitors to 153/8, going for just 28 runs in the final five overs.

Martin Guptill had said before the match that in the first game in Jaipur, they fell a few runs short of the score which they wanted to get, so he ensured the visitors were ahead of the game as he went after Indian bowling from ball one.

The first ball, an outside edge ran towards the boundary, on the second, he stood tall and dispatched it over point, making his intentions clear. Whether the ball was in his arc or not, he just wanted to take on. KL Rahul dropped him a couple of balls later after a fantastic effort, but he kept swinging his willow in the direction of the ball moving away from him.

He hit a couple of more sixes as he had done his job scoring 31 runs off 14 balls before