IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Fans share hilarious memes as rain threat looms large at Mount Maunganui

The second T20I between India and New Zealand was a sold-out affair at Mount Maunganui, however, rain threat continued to loom large over the contest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

With rain threat looming large over IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, fans react with hilarious memes

The second T20I between India and New Zealand was a sold-out affair at Mount Maunganui, however, rain threat continued to loom large over the contest. After the first match was washout out before a ball could be bowled, another similar outcome may happen, with Bay Oval being lashed down by rain since morning. 

As soon as the news broke out among fans that rain may wash out the second T20I between India and New Zealand, it proved to be a mood spoiler, however, not for some joyous netizens though who shared hilarious memes about India versus New Zealand and their connection with rain. 

The last two matches between these two sides, including the T20 World Cup warmup match, have been washed out before a ball being bowled, and today's contest could be the third consecutive washout in IND vs NZ. 

READ| LIVE| IND vs NZ 2nd T20I cricket score: Rain continues to lash down at Bay Oval, match under threat

That being said, fans flooded Twitter with hilarious memes related to the India vs New Zealand game. 

Check how fans reacted:

If rain does indeed play spoilsport during the second T20I, then most likely, the third T20I will become the series decider. While both sets of players would love to have a game, it seems that the rain gods have something else planned. 

