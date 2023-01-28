IND vs NZ 2nd T20I dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, dream11 team for India vs New Zealand match

Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner (File Photo)

India will face off against New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. New Zealand secured a 21-run victory in the first game of the series, giving them a 1-0 lead with two games remaining. This highly anticipated match-up promises to be an exciting showdown between two of the world's top cricketing nations.

Batting first, New Zealand amassed 176 runs on the scoreboard. Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten with a score of 59, while Devon Conway contributed 52. Sundar was successful in claiming two wickets. In response, India could only muster 155 runs.

Sundar proved invaluable with the bat, scoring a half-century, while Suryakumar Yadav notched up 47 runs. Bracewell, Santner, and Ferguson each took three wickets, delivering a decisive blow to the opposition.

India will be aiming to win this game to stay alive in the series, while the Kiwis will be hoping for a series victory. An exhilarating game is expected on Sunday, with both teams vying for the win. It promises to be a thrilling encounter, with the stakes high for both sides.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: 29 January, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Keepers – Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav, Daryll Mitchell, Shubman Gill (c)

All-rounders – Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Washington Sundar (vc), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I My Dream11 team

Devon Conway, Darren Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik

