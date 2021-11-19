IND vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs New Zealand match in Ranchi

The first clash under the guidance of Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma saw India India winning against New Zealand by five wickets. With the victory, the host side has gone 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series. India will now take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I on Friday.

In the first clash, Suryakumar Yadav’s crucial half-century had helped them get the victory. However, despite Mohammad Siraj and Deepak Chahar’s bowling performances, Rohit Sharma and his men are likely to go unchanged for the second match.

As for the Kiwis, the runners-up in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, had given their heart out against India in the first T20I. But, they ended up on the losing side.

However, they did witness excellent innings from Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman with the bat and later with the ball, it was Trent Boult's incredible spell. If they need to stay alive in the series, they must win the second clash in Ranchi.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs New Zealand – 2nd T20I in Ranchi

Wicketkeeper: Tim Siefert

Batters: Lokesh Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Siefert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi/Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Captain: Lokesh Rahul, Vice-Captain: Daryl Mitchell

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST and will take place at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday, November 19. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee