IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport at Hamilton? Check India vs New Zealand latest weather report

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport at Hamilton?

After suffering a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the first ODI, Team India will be hoping to right the wrongs which they did in Auckland as the two teams square off on Sunday. Tom Latham's unbeaten 145-run knock inspired Kane Williamson's side to a memorable win, and the skipper himself narrowly missed a century, remaining unbeaten at 94.

Indian bowlers failed to pick up wickets at regular intervals, which saw them fail to defend a total of 307 runs, after fifties from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and skipper Dhawan.

Now that the Men in Blue face a do-or-die clash in the second ODI, they will have no choice but to win in Hamilton, otherwise, the Indian team would risk going down 0-2 in the series and will have to return home empty-handed.

As both teams gear up for the epic faceoff, the weather is expected to hamper play a little as rain may yet play spoilsport during the 2nd ODI.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Hamilton weather report

According to the weather report on Accuweather, there is a 97% chance of rain in Hamilton on November 27, Sunday. The weather could thus be a hindrance, just like it was during the T20I series as well. There are four hours of rain predicted so it remains to be seen whether the match gets affected by the same or not.

The rain gods have not been kind to fans so far as the first T20I between India and New Zealand was washed out, there was a rain interrupting in the second T20I as well, but thankfully the match was completed.

The Men in Blue won the game, courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav's century, while rain interrupted play in the 3rd T20I as well, and India were on par total according to the DLS method thus the fixture was tied and the Indian team won the series 1-0.

Fans will be hoping that rain will stay away, just like it did in Auckland for the first ODI.